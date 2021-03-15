Otters to Hold Big Announcement Tomorrow, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT

The Evansville Otters invite all members of the media and the public to attend a special announcement and press conference. The announcement will take place at the Old National Bank front lawn in Downtown Evansville this coming Tuesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT. Space for public attendance will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The announcement can be seen on facebook.com/evansvilleotters on Facebook Live.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Frontier League championship season, the 2021 season may be the most exciting yet. It will be a new and exciting year for the Evansville Otters!

The Otters hope you will be able to attend this momentous occasion in the history of the Evansville Otters baseball franchise.

