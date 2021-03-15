Otters to Hold Big Announcement Tomorrow, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT
March 15, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release
The Evansville Otters invite all members of the media and the public to attend a special announcement and press conference. The announcement will take place at the Old National Bank front lawn in Downtown Evansville this coming Tuesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT. Space for public attendance will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The announcement can be seen on facebook.com/evansvilleotters on Facebook Live.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 Frontier League championship season, the 2021 season may be the most exciting yet. It will be a new and exciting year for the Evansville Otters!
The Otters hope you will be able to attend this momentous occasion in the history of the Evansville Otters baseball franchise.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from March 15, 2021
- Otters to Hold Big Announcement Tomorrow, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Evansville Otters Stories
- Otters to Hold Big Announcement Tomorrow, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT
- Otters to Hold Special Unveiling Announcement Tuesday, March 16
- Otters Trade Pitcher Beardsley to Sioux City
- Otters Set Game Times for 2021 Season at Bosse Field
- Otters Sign Former Reds Prospect Miles Gordon