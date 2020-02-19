Otters Sign Delgado, Anderson, Portela and Ramos

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed pitchers Casey Delgado, Marty Anderson, Polo Portela and utility player Mauricio Ramos for the 2020 season.

Delgado, who resides in Newburgh, Ind., brings with him four seasons of experience in independent baseball with the former Frontier Greys and Traverse City Beach Bums of the Frontier League and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs most recently of the Atlantic League. He was a Frontier League All-Star in 2014 with Traverse City.

"We had been aware of Casey since 2013 when he pitched very well for the Frontier Greys, and I wished I had signed him them," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "We got another chance to sign him, have gotten to know Casey and his family since then, and we look forward to working with him this season."

"Being close to home did factor into the decision to sign," Delgado said. "It will be nice to be able to sleep in my own bed when we are home, and it's nice to be familiar with the area."

Delgado also spent three seasons with the New York Mets organization from 2015-17 with Savannah, Binghamton, and St. Lucie. His career affiliated stats are a 3.93 ERA with 31 wins and 274 strikeouts in 58 starts and 364 innings pitched.

"Casey has a very high pitching IQ, matching with his plus pitching ability," McCauley said. "He is a fierce competitor between the lines and should be a top of the rotation starter."

"This season, we just got to play the games one day at a time, but I'm happy to be here and hope to help the ball club," Delgado said.

"I want to give it my best shot and the good lord willing, things will work out."

In 2018 with the Blue Crabs, Delgado went 5-10 with a 4.90 ERA in 22 starts, while striking out 88 in 123.0 innings pitched. He also recorded three complete games. Delgado pitched collegiately at Austin Peay State University, being a part of Ohio Valley Conference championship teams in 2012 and 2013. In May 2013, he struck out a program single-game record of 16 batters.

Anderson, a Donalsonville, Ga. native, has experience in affiliated and independent baseball. Anderson has two stints in affiliated baseball, 2017 with the New York Mets organization and 2018 with the Miami Marlins organization, reaching the Single-A level.

"It'll be nice to put Marty's name on our side of the lineup card for a change, as he's been a tough opponent the past couple years," McCauley said. "He should continue his success in Evansville."

"This season, I want to throw strikes with all three pitches and stay ahead of hitters," Anderson said.

Anderson's professional career began with the Garden City Wind of the independent Pecos League in 2016 before joining the Florence Freedom in the Frontier League that same year. Anderson spent parts of 2016-18 with Florence and the affiliated organizations.

"Marty has a plus fastball with good spin that he locates on both sides of the plate, and he mixes his offspeed well and battles every pitch," McCauley said.

"It definitely gives me a confidence boost to be with the Otters, knowing what great gloves will be behind me," Anderson said. "The Otters' strong bats also have always been great in years past."

Most recently, Anderson was with the Southern Illinois Miners in 2019, where he went 5-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 17 starts. He also struck out 90 hitters in 88.1 innings.

Portela is from Sacramento, Calif. and will be starting his rookie season with the Otters.

"Polo was recommended by former Otter Troy Frazier, who is an assistant coach at Cumberland University and has sent us a number of good players over the years," McCauley said.

"I'm excited and ready to take full advantage of this opportunity," Portela said. "I am blessed to be able to continue my baseball career."

Portela played collegiately most recently at Cumberland University, finishing his senior season in 2019. During the 2019 season, Portela went 6-2 in 13 starts, logging a 4.43 ERA. He also struck out 83 batters in 83.1 innings pitched, and he recorded three complete games. Portela also spent a couple seasons at Sacramento City College early in his college career.

"We will take a look at starting and relief for Polo as a rookie," McCauley said. "He'll need to compete and earn a spot somewhere on the pitching staff."

"This season, I am looking to lead the team in wins and strikeouts, and I can't wait to show what I bring to the table," Portela said.

Portela posted impressive numbers during the 2019 Northwoods League season, going 8-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 10 starts, while striking out 47 in 58.1 innings.

Ramos, who resides in Idaho Falls, Idaho, brings with him eight previous seasons of experience in professional baseball. His last stint was in 2018 with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League, spending limited time there. Ramos spent the bulk of the 2017 season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas of the Kansas City Royals organization while also appearing in four games for Kansas City's Arizona League affiliate.

"We received great reports from scouts for his defensive abilities in the infield, and he should prove to be a middle of the lineup guy offensively," McCauley said.

"Mauricio adds to the level of experience in the lineup which wasn't as possible in years past."

"I'm happy for the opportunity and excited to go play in Evansville," Ramos said.

In 92 games at the Double-A level in 2017, Ramos had a .258 batting average with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 36 runs scored through 378 plate appearances. Ramos was signed by the Royals in November 2010 as an amateur free agent from Columbia, and played seven seasons within the Royals organization, reaching as high as the Double-A level.

"Mauricio will factor into the infield, probably at third base, but we'll have to see what Spring Training holds," McCauley said.

"I'm the kind of player who likes to compete and obviously win games, and I am a very happy guy who likes to meet new people and teammates," Ramos said.

He was selected to the Columbia national team for the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Ramos also has played a couple of winter seasons in Venezuela and Colombia.

Evansville will host Opening Night from Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies May 15 at 6:35 p.m. Preseason exhibitions will begin May 2 for the Otters. The annual Education Day games will be May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m.

You won't want to miss what's new in 2020 at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters, featuring some new Frontier League competition as part of the largest, independent professional league in North America!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

