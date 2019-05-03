Otters Come up One Run Shy of Miners

EVANSVILLE, Ind.- In the annual Jacob's Village benefit exhibition game Friday night at Bosse Field, the Miners were able to edge the Otters by one run, winning 3-2.

Both teams were able to get on the scoreboard in the first inning. First baseman Chris Iriart led off the game with a two-run home run to give the Miners a 2-0 lead.

The Otters scored one run in the bottom of the first when Carlos Castro smacked an RBI double to right field, scoring J.J. Gould to make the score 2-1.

Castro would tie the game at two in the bottom of the third inning on a throwing error by Miners shortstop Bryant Flete, allowing Gould to score again.

The game would remain scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded on a 2-2 count, the Miners would grab a 3-2 lead on a wild pitch thrown by Otters pitcher Jake Welch.

The Otters had a chance in the eighth inning to tie the game, but could not advance a runner on third base with two outs.

The Otters will travel to Paducah, Ky. to face the Miners in another exhibition. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Stadium.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

