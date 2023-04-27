Otters Announce Fifth Third Bank Family Nights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Fifth Third Bank are excited to announce a partnership to bring fans Fifth Third Bank Family Nights every Tuesday at Bosse Field.

"We are very excited to partner with Fifth Third Bank to bring families such an affordable package to enjoy games this summer at Bosse Field."

Debuting in 2023, Fifth Third Bank Family Nights are a great way to get the whole family out to Bosse Field this summer. Each Tuesday home game, families of four can receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks all for $40 ($55 value).

These packages can only be purchased online or by visiting the front office prior to the game date. They cannot be purchased at the gate on Tuesday nights. To purchase online, enter code "5/3 Bank" when you have four GA tickets in your cart for a Tuesday game.

The 2023 season is right around the corner. For information or to purchase single game, group or season tickets, call 812-435-8686 or visit evansvilleotters.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

