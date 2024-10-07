Ottawa-York Rivalry Heats up as Coaches Exchange Words I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen
October 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Carlos González and Benjamín Mora traded jabs last night after González called York "probably the weakest team" ahead of the CPL Playoffs, despite losing to the Nine Stripes
Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke watched and analysed the mind games on the latest episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
