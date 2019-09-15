Ottawa Sends Five to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned forward Francois Beauchemin as well as defencemen Jack Dougherty and Michael Brodzinski to the Belleville Senators from its training camp.

The three players will be part of Belleville's training camp when it opens on Sept. 23. They will be joined by Chris Clapperton and Nathan Todd who were also cut by Ottawa.

Goaltenders Kevin Mandolese (Cape Breton, QMJHL) and Mads Sogaard (Medicine Hat, WHL) and forward Jonathan Gruden (London, OHL) were returned to junior while forwards Adam Capannelli and Maxim Trépanier along with defenceman Conner McDonald were released from amateur tryouts.

Ottawa's training camp roster is now composed of 52 players: five goaltenders, 16 defencemen and 31 forwards.

