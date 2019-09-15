Flames Sign Forward Andrew Mangiapane to a One-Year Contract

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a one year two-way contract.

TERM: One year

AAV: $715,000

Mangiapane, a native of Toronto, Ontario, played 44 games for the Flames last season registering eight goals and five assists for 13 points. He played in all five playoff games for Calgary and registered his first career playoff goal. Mangiapane has spent parts of three seasons with Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton accumulating 50 goals and 54 assists for 104 points in 120 games.

ANDREW MANGIAPANE - LEFT WING

BORN: Toronto, ON DATE: April 4, 1996

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

