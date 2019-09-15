Flames Sign Forward Andrew Mangiapane to a One-Year Contract
September 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a one year two-way contract.
TERM: One year
AAV: $715,000
Mangiapane, a native of Toronto, Ontario, played 44 games for the Flames last season registering eight goals and five assists for 13 points. He played in all five playoff games for Calgary and registered his first career playoff goal. Mangiapane has spent parts of three seasons with Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton accumulating 50 goals and 54 assists for 104 points in 120 games.
ANDREW MANGIAPANE - LEFT WING
BORN: Toronto, ON DATE: April 4, 1996
HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft
