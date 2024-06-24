Ottawa Native Rebecca Leslie Signs with PWHL Ottawa

June 24, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, Ontario -Ã¢â¬Â¯PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Rebecca Leslie to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The 28-year-old Ottawa native, who spent the 2024 season with PWHL Toronto, is coming home. Ã¢â¬Â¯ "Rebecca is a great skater. She is a 200-foot player. She has this veteran presence and will be a great addition to our locker room. It's an added bonus that she is from Ottawa. We are excited to bring her home," says PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

"It's a great honour! I'll be very proud to play in front of my friends, my family and all the people who have supported me throughout my journey. I loved growing up in Ottawa. I played in the Bell Capital Cup a few times. I even won the tournament with a boys' team once. Most of all, I have fond memories of spending time on the outdoor rink with my brother. That's where my dream of playing professionally was born," says Leslie.

Leslie spent her minor hockey years with the Kanata Rangers, the Gloucester Rangers and the Ottawa Lady Senators organizations. She then played four NCAA seasons with the Boston University Terriers and served as team captain during her senior season in 2017-18. During that campaign, she collected no fewer than 57 points in 33 games.

She turned pro with the Calgary Inferno for the 2018-19 Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) season and won a Clarkson Cup title. Between 2019 and 2023, Leslie competed as a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). She was selected by Toronto in the 12th round of the inaugural PWHL Draft and scored nine points (2G, 7A) in 24 games with the team.

"I've grown a lot over the years. I've learned to prepare well. I've learned to take care of my body. I've developed my short-term memory. I can easily forget the game that's just finished and start thinking about the next one. I understand the importance of maintaining a good work-life balance. I've learned to be a professional," she explains.

Leslie joins a group of 12 players who are already under contract with PWHL Ottawa for the 2024-25 season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová, as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

At the PWHL Draft on June 10, Ottawa selected forwards Danielle Serdachny, Mannon McMahon and Anna Meixner, defenders Ronja Savolainen, Stephanie Markowski and Madeline Wethington, and goalie Gwyneth Philips. Ã¢â¬Â¯ Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

