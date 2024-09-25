Ottawa Charge Signs 2024 Second Round Pick

OTTAWA, Ontario - The Ottawa Charge has announced the signing of  defender Ronja Savolainen, selected in the  second  round of the 2024 PWHL Draft (eighth  overall). The  Helsinki, Finland  native has inked a  three-year  Standard Player Agreement through the  2026-27  Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. 

"We are thrilled to have Ronja join our organization for the next three years," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She is an experienced player who has won multiple championships, and we are excited to bring that expertise to our locker room. She is extremely competitive and a tough defender for other teams to play against and she will help our blue line immensely this upcoming season and beyond."

"This is a dream come true for me," said Savolainen, who is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa after Team Finland's camp in Sweden in early November. "I will get to play and practice with the best players in the world. It will help me to get better every day and move my career forward. I know Ottawa has the best fans in the league and I can't wait to see all of them and play in front of them! I've heard all about it. I'm also looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the staff."

At 26 years of age, Savolainen has already won two Olympic bronze medals. She was part of the Finnish National Team in Beijing 2022 and PyeongChang 2018. She also has one silver and four bronze medals from the IIHF Women's World Championship and has competed in the Top Division tournament on eight occasions.

In the professional ranks, Savolainen played for Luleå HF in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) for eight seasons between 2016 and 2024. A real powerhouse, the team won the national championship six times during this period. During the 2023-24 season, Savolainen scored 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists) in 35 games, ranking third amongst defenders in the league.

Savolainen  joins a Charge roster with fellow 2024 PWHL Draft picks Danielle Serdachny,  Anna Meixner, Gwyneth Philips along free agents Rebecca Leslie, Logan Angers and Alexa Vasko, and  14  returning players including forwards  Emily Clark, Shiann Darkangelo, Brianne Jenner, Gabbie Hughes,  KaterÃÅina Mrázová, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová,  defenders  Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd,  Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová  as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

