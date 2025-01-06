Ottawa Charge Sign Sam Isbell to 10-Day Standard Player Agreement

OTTAWA, ON -  The Ottawa Charge announced today the signing of defender Sam Isbell to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

 Isbell, who began the season on the Charge's Reserve Player List, is a 26-year-old hailing from Thunder Bay, ON.  A graduate of Mercyhurst University, Isbell has 10 games of previous PWHL experience during the inaugural season. She played three games with Boston on a 10-day contract last February, then signed a full SPA with Ottawa on March 10, 2024, and played in seven of the team's final eight games of the campaign.

Isbell will be in uniform for Tuesday's game against the New York Sirens at Prudential Center as the team manages day-to-day injuries.

The signing of Isbell does not impact the Charge's active roster, which includes 23 players signed to full contracts.

