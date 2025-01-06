Tapani, Keller, Knight Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Sharkninja Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani, Fleet defender Megan Keller and Fleet captain Hilary Knight have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by SharkNinja Canada following games from Dec. 30-Jan. 5. This marks the first time in PWHL regular-season history that all three Stars of the Week have represented the same team.

FIRST STAR - SUSANNA TAPANI, F, BOSTON FLEET

At Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, before a season-high crowd of 12,608 in Sunday's opener of the PWHL Takeover Tour©, Tapani scored the game-tying goal at 10:58 of the third period and contributed a shootout goal to give the Fleet a 3-2 victory over Montréal. Tapani's performance capped a three-goal week, helped Boston snap a three-game losing streak, provided the team's first road point of the campaign and snapped a four-game win streak by the Victoire. After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 loss to Montréal at Place Bell last Monday, the 31-year-old native of Turku, Finland made PWHL history in the following contest against Minnesota - scoring twice within 49 seconds to record the fastest two goals ever by a PWHL player; Toronto's Natalie Spooner scored twice in 3:11 against Ottawa last March 23. The Fleet trailed the Frost 3-1 with fewer than four minutes remaining in regulation time before Tapani scored on a power play at 16:43 and added an even-strength score to pull Boston even at 17:32 of Minnesota's eventual 4-3 overtime victory. With four goals in eight games this season, Tapani has matched her goal total over the 26 games she played in 2024.

SECOND STAR - MEGAN KELLER, D, BOSTON FLEET

Keller had a four-point week, with an assist in Boston's loss to Montréal Monday, an assist in Minnesota Thursday and two assists in Seattle against the Victoire. With her assist on a goal by Knight at 10:30 of the third period at Place Bell, the 28-year-old from Farmington, Michigan helped Boston into a temporary 1-1 tie. The combo clicked again in Minnesota when Keller kept in the puck at the point and took a shot before Knight converted the rebound at 7:05 of the third period - getting the Fleet on the scoreboard and halving the 2-0 lead Minnesota had built with second-period goals 43 seconds apart. At Climate Pledge Arena, Keller collected her second two-point game of the season - she had two goals against the New York Sirens on Dec. 8 - to help the Fleet wipe out a 2-0 deficit and lengthen her point streak to four games. Keller's pass from the top of the right-wing circle set up Hannah Bilka's 5-on-3 one-timer to the short side at 12:45 of the second period, and her assist on Tapani's tying goal marked yet another success for Boston's PWHL-leading power play (29.2%).

THIRD STAR - HILARY KNIGHT, F, BOSTON FLEET

Boston's captain collected two goals, one assist and amassed 14 shots during the Fleet's busy week on the road. Against Montréal Monday, the 35-year-old, from Sun Valley, Idaho scored her third goal of the season, then notched her first two-point performance of the 2024-25 campaign with a goal, an assist and five shots against the Frost. While it didn't show up on the scoresheet, Knight also harried Minnesota defender Claire Thompson into the turnover that resulted in Tapani's unassisted goal that tied the score, 3-3, with just 2:28 left in regulation play. In Seattle, Knight followed up with a season-high six shots. With four goals in eight games this season, Knight is just two short of her total for 24 games in the PWHL's inaugural campaign. Trailing league-leading goal scorer Alex Carpenter by just one goal, Knight is in a four-way tie for second with Tapani, New York rookie Sarah Fillier and Minnesota rookie Britta Curl-Salemme.

The PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by SharkNinja Canada are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings:

1. Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

T2. Abby Boreen (MTL) = 30 Points

T2. Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

T2. Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

T2. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 30 Points

T2. Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

T2. Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

T8. Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

T8. Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

T8. Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

T11. Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 10 Points

T11. Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

