Ottawa Charge Sign Jessica Adolfsson to 10-Day Standard Player Agreement

January 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON -  The Ottawa Charge announced today the signing of defender Jessica Aldolfsson to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Adolfsson was a free agent invite to Ottawa's training camp and began the season on the Charge's Reserve Player List. The 26-year-old hails from Linköping, Sweden and played three years collegiately for Penn State University, where she served as an alternate captain. The left shot defender was also an alternate captain while playing professionally with Linköping HC of the SDHL the last three seasons. Her best offensive campaign was in 2021-22, recording 25 points (6G, 19A) in 33 games.

Internationally, Adolfsson represented Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where she recorded one assist in five tournament games. She also competed in the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, and won a bronze medal in the 2016 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship where she was named a Tournament All-Star.

Adolfsson will be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Boston Fleet at TD Place as the team manages day-to-day injuries.

The signing of Adolfsson is not accompanied by any additional moves and does not impact the Charge's active roster, which includes 23 players signed to full contracts.

