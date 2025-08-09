Ottawa at Toronto - Week 10

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts hosted the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 10 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.