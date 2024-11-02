Ortho Coach LLC Joins as Official Provider of Physical Therapy and Athletic Training

November 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Comets are pleased to announce a new partnership with Ortho Coach LLC as the Official Provider of Physical Therapy and Athletic Training. Ortho Coach LLC is a family-owned and operated one-on-one physical therapy provider based in the Kansas City area. Now offering physical therapy, athletic therapy, and personal training, they prioritize education and empower their patients to be key players in their own healing. Their services are provided in a safe, welcoming environment by a residency-trained Doctor of Physical Therapy and Licensed Athletic Trainer - Your own personal Ortho Coaches!

Learn more and schedule your appointment at orthocoachpt.com.

