Order Take-Home Easter Dinners from the Timber Rattlers

March 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers want to help make your Easter meal preparation easy. Our award-winning chefs will prepare dinners for four and all you will need to do is order, pick them up at the stadium on Saturday, April 3, and heat them up on Sunday.

This year's dinner is one pound of honey-glazed ham, one pound of cranberry orange chicken breast, twice-baked potatoes, stuffing, chef's choice vegetable, rolls, and dessert. These dinners serve four.

There is also an option to order on 750ml bottle of red or white wine in addition to dinner.

Orders are on-line only through this link and must be made by noon on Tuesday, March 30.

Meals must be picked up at the stadium from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 3. Reheating and preparation instructions will be included with the order. Each dinner order is $65+ taxes and fees. Please add $20 if you decide to order a bottle of wine to your dinner.

There are a limited number of dinners available. Please make your selection as soon as possible.

Pick your option, drive to the stadium, arrive at Neuroscience Group Field during the scheduled pick-up hours, call the main office number (920) 733-4152, and the Timber Rattlers staff will deliver your order to your car in the parking lot.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 16, 2021

Order Take-Home Easter Dinners from the Timber Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.