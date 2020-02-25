Opening Night VIP Championship Package on Sale March 9

February 25, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - Opening Night at Four Winds Field will feel extra special this season as the organization will raise the 2019 Midwest League Championship Banner. Fans can join the festivities and purchase an exclusive Opening Night VIP ticket package, presented by Budweiser. The team will open the 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Opening Night at Four Winds Field will feel extra special this season as the organization will raise the 2019 Midwest League Championship Banner. Fans can join the festivities and purchase an exclusive Opening Night VIP ticket package, presented by Budweiser. The team will open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the Lake County Captains.

This year, the VIP ticket package will include an exclusive 2019 Midwest League Championship t-shirt. This shirt is only available through this ticket package and cannot be purchased anywhere else. Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will only be available for pickup on April 9.

The Opening Night VIP Ticket Package includes:

- A seat in the Budweiser Picnic Garden

- Two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (includes soda)

- Two drink vouchers (must be at least 21 years old)

- EXCLUSIVE Midwest League Championship t-shirt

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Individual-game tickets for all home games will be available starting on March 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Only 200 VIP Packages will be available. Valued at $70, the Opening Night package will be available for only $35 and can be purchased by calling (574) 235-9988 or online at SouthBendCubs.com. A $5 processing fee will be added to all orders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.