One Point THILLER: Old Glory DC vs New England Free Jacks: Week 8: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







One of the best finishes of the MLR season so far. Two teams. Everything on the line. And a moment in the closing stages that had the entire stadium on its feet.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 19, 2026

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