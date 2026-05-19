Jason Robertson Player of the Week

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Old Glory DC's Jason Robertson was the standout performer in his side's clash with New England, pulling every string from fly-half to earn his Player of the Week honors.

The boot was his primary weapon, with Robertson putting the opposition under relentless territorial pressure by racking up 663 kick meters, while from the tee he contributed seven points to his side's tally. He was no less influential when DC needed to go through the hands, directing the attack with pinpoint precision, and he showed his willingness to get involved in the physical contest, completing 7 tackles. A complete ten's display. Related News First XV | WK8 | 2026 MLR 2026 Midweek Milestones: Standout Stats from Week 7 of the 2026 MLR Season MLR 2026 Team of the Week | Seattle Seawolves MLR 2026 Player of the Week | Brock Webster, Fullback, Chicago Hounds MLR 2026 First XV | WK7 | 2026 MLR 2026 Major League Rugby Readies For Launch Of Sunday Night Rugby MLR 2026







Major League Rugby Stories from May 19, 2026

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