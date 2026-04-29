One Knoxville's up for the Open Cup, and Your Early USL Cup Favorites: USL All Access

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

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On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome One Knoxville SC forward Denis Krioutchenkov to the show ahead of the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 contest against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night to discuss the first-year forward's early success and the challenges of stepping into the professional ranks, advancing past D.C. United for the first win against MLS opposition in club history, and how he pivoted from a pathway in tennis to soccer as a youngster growing up.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the progression of Brooklyn FC over the past month, and why Maimonides Park could be one of the toughest venues to visit for opposing clubs this season, and break down the opening round of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, discuss what the 2025 edition of the tournament tells us about which clubs could advance, and which could fall by the wayside early, and which three teams by those numbers could be considered the early favorites to reach the final.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 29, 2026

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