Olympian Cilene Drewnick Joins Omaha Supernovas Coaching Staff for 2027

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas bolstered their coaching staff with a marquee addition on Tuesday, hiring Brazilian Olympian Cilene (sil-LEH-nee) Drewnick as assistant coach for the 2027 season, which begins in January.

A former top professional player in her native Brazil and in Italy, Drewnick joins a Supernovas coaching staff led by new head coach Chris McGown and returning assistant coach Thomas Robson. Her addition further strengthens an elite coaching staff that will lead Omaha into a new era of Major League Volleyball as the league expands to 12 teams for the 2027 season.

"Joining the Omaha Supernovas and stepping onto the floor with Chris and this incredible staff is an absolute honor," said Cilene. "This franchise has set the standard of excellence for professional volleyball, and I am thrilled to bring my passion, experience, and energy to the team. I can't wait to get to work, connect with NovasNation, and help drive this group toward a championship season."

"The experience and perspective Cilene brings from volleyball's biggest stages will be an invaluable asset to our coaches and athletes," said Supernovas head coach Chris McGown. "Her passion, commitment, and competitive spirit will have an immediate impact on our franchise. We're thrilled the timing aligned for her to return to professional volleyball and join our staff."

An outside hitter during her outstanding playing career, Drewnick established herself as one of Brazil's top professional volleyball players. A three-time Brazilian League MVP, she led her clubs to nine Paulista Championships, seven South American Club Championships, four Brazilian Superliga titles and a FIVB World Club Championship.

Drewnick also found success on one of the world's premier professional stages, competing in Italy's top league during two stints that produced an Italian Supercup title and a second FIVB World Club Championship.

Her success extended to the international stage, where Drewnick represented Brazil at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, helping the national team to a fourth-place finish. She also helped Brazil win two South American Championships while earning medals at the 1991 Pan American Games and the 1997 FIVB World Grand Champions Cup. Earlier in her career, she captured gold medals at the 1987 FIVB U21 World Championship and the 1984 South American U18 Championship.

Following her retirement after the 1999-2000 professional season, Drewnick carried that same championship pedigree into coaching. In 2008, she and her husband, Eduardo, a former member of the Brazilian Men's National Team, founded Instinct Volleyball Club in Dallas. As founder, coach and head trainer, she has guided the club to numerous USA Volleyball and AAU national championships while developing many of the nation's top young players.

Drewnick also has longstanding ties to Nebraska and Supernovas General Manager John Cook. She was invited by Cook on multiple occasions to help lead Nebraska Volleyball's renowned coaches clinic before Cook later recruited her daughter, Nicole, to the Huskers. Nicole appeared in 29 matches as a true freshman during the 2019 season after reclassifying.

Her coaching experience extends to the international level as well. Drewnick has served as a guest coach for the USA Youth and Junior National Teams under former U.S. National Team head coach Jim Stone. She has also mentored numerous elite professional players, including current U.S. Women's National Team middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu, one of the world's premier players at her position.

Drewnick joins a Supernovas organization that enters the 2027 season with its largest returning core in franchise history and one of MLV's strongest free-agent classes, featuring Kiara Reinhardt, Emily Londot, Merritt Beason, Kimberly Drewniok, Kami Miner, Lena Stigrot, Nathalie Lemmens, Teodora Pušić, Hayden Kubik, McKenna Vicini, Kjersti Strong and Josei Vondran.

Fans can explore the full 2027 roster, learn more about Starla's Summer Bash and sign up for NovasNation Rewards by visiting Supernovas.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 14, 2026

Olympian Cilene Drewnick Joins Omaha Supernovas Coaching Staff for 2027 - Omaha Supernovas

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