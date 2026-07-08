Omaha Supernovas 2027 Season Tickets Now on Sale

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









A big crowd watches the Omaha Supernovas at CHI Health Center

(Omaha Supernovas) A big crowd watches the Omaha Supernovas at CHI Health Center(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas announced today that 2027 Season Tickets are now on sale for a season featuring 13 home matches at the CHI Health Center, which begins in January.

By securing 2027 season tickets, fans can watch the world's premier professional volleyball franchise for as little as $9 per match while enjoying exclusive benefits, including significant savings over single-match ticket prices, invitations to exclusive season ticket holder events and a commemorative season ticket holder gift.

The Supernovas have established themselves as Major League Volleyball's most successful franchise, compiling a 54-31 record through the organization's first three seasons. Omaha is the only team to qualify for the postseason every year since the league's inception, capturing the inaugural 2024 MLV Championship, winning the 2025 MLV Regular Season Title and advancing to its second MLV Championship with a runner-up finish in 2026.

Following another standout season, General Manager John Cook and new Head Coach Chris McGown retained the largest core of returning players in franchise history during free agency. The group includes 2026 MLV Rising Star Award winner Kiara Reinhardt, MLV All-Star Emily Londot, opposite Merritt Beason, middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, outside hitter Norah (Sis) TeBrake and libero Allison Holder.

The Supernovas also assembled one of the league's strongest free-agent classes, highlighted by the signing of left-handed opposite Kimberly Drewniok, who is expected to become one of MLV's premier offensive threats. Omaha also signed former Stanford great Kami Miner, one of America's top young setters, after she gained valuable professional experience in Italy during her rookie season.

German outside hitter Lena Stigrot joins the Supernovas after two seasons in Japan, where she averaged 4.50 points per set in 2026. Belgian middle blocker Nathalie Lemmens brings championship experience to the Novas, while Serbian libero Teodora Pušić arrives after a standout first season in the United States with Orlando.

The Supernovas also added former Nebraska outside hitter and 2025 No. 3 overall pick Hayden Kubik from San Diego. Middle blockers McKenna Vicini (San Diego) and Kjersti Strong (France) provide additional depth down the middle, while American setter Josie Vondran returns stateside after spending the past two seasons playing professionally in Switzerland.

Fans can also celebrate the offseason at Starla's Summer Bash on Tuesday, July 14, from 5-8 p.m. featuring the franchise's first-ever equipment sale with player appearances, family-friendly activities, local vendors and more. For additional event information, visit the Supernovas Community Events page.

Fans can also begin earning exclusive prizes through NovasNation Rewards, the official rewards program of the Omaha Supernovas. Fans can create an account, attend events, earn points and redeem exclusive gear, collectibles and unforgettable experiences.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from July 8, 2026

Omaha Supernovas 2027 Season Tickets Now on Sale - Omaha Supernovas

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