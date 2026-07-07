Omaha Supernovas to Host Starla's Summer Bash on July 14 Featuring First-Ever Equipment Sale

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas will host their first-ever equipment sale as part of Starla's Summer Bash on Tuesday, July 14, at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse, bringing the NovasNation community together for a unique offseason celebration featuring one-of-a-kind team gear, family-friendly activities and opportunities to connect with the franchise.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., fans can browse the franchise's first-ever equipment sale featuring match-worn jerseys, backpacks, luggage, armbands, shirts and more. Omaha Supernovas Head Coach Chris McGown as well as players Kiara Reinhardt and Allison Holder will be in attendance.

The evening will also include inflatables, local vendors, food trucks and additional Supernovas merchandise from Lawlor's, bringing together fans, community partners and local businesses for a celebration of everything that makes NovasNation unique. Kat 103.7 FM will also broadcast live from Starla's Summer Bash throughout the evening, adding to the festivities.

The night concludes with an autograph session featuring McGown, Reinhardt and Holder beginning at 7:30 p.m. before the event wraps up at 8 p.m.

2027 Season Ticket Members can redeem a 15% off voucher toward their purchase at the equipment sale. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members can learn more.

Plus, 2027 Kids Club Members can check in at Starla's Summer Bash to receive a coupon redeemable for a free pair of Supernovas armbands at the equipment sale while supplies last. Click here to learn more about joining the 2027 Kids Club.

Fans can find more info about Starla's Summer Bash by visiting this.

The Omaha Supernovas also announced today the launch of NovasNation Rewards, a brand-new loyalty program available through the Supernovas App that rewards fans for supporting the franchise all year long.

Designed to engage fans through meaningful moments, NovasNation Rewards transforms Supernovas events into an opportunity to earn points, compete and unlock exclusive experiences for those who choose to participate. Fans can earn points by attending and checking in to Supernovas events through the app, then redeem those points for an ever-growing collection of rewards, including exclusive Supernovas merchandise, unique experiences and other prizes. New rewards will continue to be added throughout the season, giving fans even more opportunities to engage with the team.

Fans can also climb the NovasNation Rewards leaderboard throughout the season, turning designated events into another opportunity to rise in the standings and compete for the coveted NovasNation MVP title. The franchise's top fan will be recognized during the Supernovas' 2027 home finale, while community and official team events will feature varying point values to create even more opportunities to earn rewards all season long.

"We're committed to giving our fans more opportunities to connect with the Supernovas beyond match day," said Team President Amanda Sjuts. "Starla's Summer Bash and the launch of NovasNation Rewards are the latest steps in creating a year-round fan experience that celebrates and rewards the incredible passion of NovasNation. Whether it's meeting our players and coaches at special events in the community or earning rewards for supporting the Supernovas, we want every interaction with our franchise to be meaningful, memorable, and uniquely rewarding."

Starla's Summer Bash will serve as the first eligible event for NovasNation Rewards, giving fans the opportunity to become some of the first members to earn points while taking part in one of the Supernovas' premier offseason events.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 7, 2026

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