Oh My! House Call
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026
- Gamblers Cash in with Massive Upset over Battlehawks - Houston Gamblers
- St. Louis Falls in the Dome for First Time this Season - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Kings Knock off Defenders for Second Straight Week, Earn First Win in the 'Ville - Louisville Kings
- DC Comeback Falls Short as Defenders Drop Second Straight - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- Kings Knock off Defenders for Second Straight Week, Earn First Win in the 'Ville
- BAiO Named Louisville Kings Performance Intelligence Partner
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Rogers' Resilience Fuels Kings as Top Dogs Fall in DC
- Louisville Held in Check, Falls in Derby Classic