Ogden Forces Decisive Game Three in Oakland's 2-1 Loss

Published on September 13, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Despite allowing just two runs in the game, it was the Ballers who were on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel in Game 2.

Luke Short dealt, striking out nine batters in 6.1 innings pitched, but one mistake, a two-run home run to Christian Hall in the seventh, left him on the hook for the loss Friday night.

Oakland could get very little across the board against Ogden starter Cole Stasio and his bullpen compatriots. Only five singles in the game from the Oakland offense was what they could muster against the five Ogden arms.

The Ballers did strike first again with a Danny Harris RBI single in the fourth inning which scored Lou Helmig. But that was the first and last of the scoring.

Oakland's bullpen was nearly perfect for the final 2.2 innings, with James Colyer and Adam Bogosian combining for no hits, no runs, and a pair of strikeouts.

Game three will decide the 2025 fates of both teams. Oakland will send Gabe Tanner to the mound, who is a perfect 9-0 in his first professional season.

First pitch for game three against the Raptors is slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT Friday. As always, you can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.

Series Tied up at 1-1

Ogden Raptors 1-1 2 AT Oakland Ballers 1-1 1

Final

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Ogden Raptors

0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 4 0

Oakland Ballers

0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0

By Tyler Petersen







Pioneer League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.