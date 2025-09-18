Ballers Fall Behind Early, Comeback Falls Short in 15-10 Loss

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - A six-run first powered the Idaho Falls Chukars to an 15-10 win over the Ballers in game two of the 2025 Pioneer League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Oakland's offense worked hard to stay in the game, but never tied the score, and the Ballers now have to win three elimination games at Raimondi Park to win a title.

The first inning was a dream start for Idaho Falls as much as it was an utter catastrophe for Oakland. Noah Millikan, who did not allow more than four runs in any of his 14 regular season starts, surrendered six runs in the first.

Idaho Falls took advantage of three free passes from Millikan and banged out four run-scoring hits, three of which came with two outs. Kirkland Banks knocked Millikan out of the game with a two-run double to hand the Chukars an early 6-0 lead.

All seemed lost after the first inning for the Ballers, but the large deficit did have one positive side effect: it finally woke up the Oakland offense. The Ballers got a run back in the second, and rallied for four runs in the third to draw within one.

Davis Drewek began the third with an infield single, and Tremayne Cobb Jr. lined a breaking ball into left for an RBI knock. Next, Esai Santos turned on a ball and crushed it down the right-field line for a run-scoring double.

With two in scoring position and two outs, franchise RBI leader Christian Almanza came to the dish. Almanza took a fastball at the eyes and stroked it through the right side for a two-run single to make the score 6-5 Idaho Falls.

Oakland's chances at a comeback became increasingly smaller in the bottom of the fourth. Trevor Rogers smoked a 450-foot, two-run bomb to straightaway center, and Spencer Rich sent a sacrifice fly to right to give the Chukars a 9-5 advantage.

But, the Ballers did not give in. Santos doubled to lead off the fifth, Bufford singled him in and Jake Allgeyer earned an RBI the painful way, as he was plunked with the bases loaded, and Oakland trailed just 9-7.

The Chukars punched back immediately. Banks delivered an RBI double, and Eddie Pelc brought home Banks with a run-scoring hit to establish an 11-7 lead for Idaho Falls.

At long last, the Ballers got their first home run of the postseason in the top of the sixth. Bufford worked a two-out walk, and Almanza jolted a 391-foot, two-run jack to right to bring the Ballers back within two.

Unfortunately, the Chukars broke the game back open with a four-run seventh. Johnny Pappas plated a pair with a two-run single, and Benjamin Rosengard singled in another in the frame, as Idaho Falls assumed its second six-run advantage of the evening.

As sour as the result was for the Ballers Wednesday, the night finished with a bright spot. Almanza smacked a solo shot in the ninth, his second home run of the contest, to put his RBI total at five for the game.

Next, the series shifts to Oakland for game three, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PDT Friday. As always, you can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.







Pioneer League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.