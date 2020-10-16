Official Statement from the Captains Regarding Sunday's Trunk Or Treat Event and COVID-19

October 16, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are aware of the statement from the Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) that an attendee at Sunday's Trunk or Treat event, which was hosted by first responders in the ballpark parking lot, has since tested positive for COVID-19. While this was not a Captains event, the Captains are concerned for the health and safety of our community. We urge anyone who was in attendance to closely monitor their symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if they are feeling unwell.

The Captains strongly encourage all individuals to follow the latest CDC guidelines and take every precaution necessary in order to ensure the safety of themselves and others, especially when in public. We are thankful for the health and safety of our staff that the ballpark was not used for Sunday's Trunk or Treat event, nor were the Captains' offices open. Only the parking lot was utilized.

Per the LCGHD's statement, the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Trunk or Treat from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and began experiencing symptoms on Monday, October 12. Symptoms to watch for may include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The Captains echo the LCGHD's recommendations that individuals who experience any of these symptoms stay home and consult a physician immediately.

In accordance with health and safety protocols mandated by the state of Ohio, the Captains will continue requiring attendees to wear face coverings and socially distance at any and all events we host. This includes the upcoming Craft & Boutique Fair, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 24 in the ballpark parking lot and will be jointly hosted by the Captains and the Buckeye Elementary PTA.

The Captains remain open for business. We will continue following all local, state and federal health and safety protocols in an effort to protect fans from exposure to COVID-19.

Any individuals with questions regarding COVID-19 exposure can contact the LCGHD at [email protected] or (440)-350-2188. Fans are encouraged to visit www.lcghd.org for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 16, 2020

Official Statement from the Captains Regarding Sunday's Trunk Or Treat Event and COVID-19 - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.