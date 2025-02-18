Oakland Signs OF Michael O'Hara

February 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of OF Michael O'Hara to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

O'Hara, who grew up in Danville and attended San Ramon Valley HS, played five years at Santa Clara University from 2020-2024. He was a two-time All-WCC Second Team Selection in his final two years in 2023 and 2024. In 180 career games, he batted .289 with 9 HR and 86 RBI with 25 SB. He only registered two errors in that time.

O'Hara signed last summer with the Boise Hawks following his senior season. He played 50 games for the Hawks, including six in Oakland as an opponent of the Ballers, and hit .277 with 2 HR and 24 RBI with 5 SB.

"Michael had been on our radar last season and we missed out on him then, but we are very excited to now bring him home in Green and Gold for 2025. I know fans will get excited about an East Bay guy, and home-grown Bay Area athletes will always be a target for us." -Tyler Petersen, Assistant General Manager, Baseball Operations

Opening Night 2025 is quickly approaching! Season Tickets and Flex Packs for the 2025 season can be purchased now by going to tickets.oaklandballers.com. For more information on the Oakland Ballers visit our website at www.oaklandballers.com .

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 18, 2025

Oakland Signs OF Michael O'Hara - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.