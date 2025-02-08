Oakland Acquires Two Pitchers in Trade

February 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers acquire LHP Billy Price and RHP Brelyn Jones from the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League in exchange for RHP Billy Duby.

Price is a left-handed starting pitcher who pitched in five games (two starts) for the Titans following his grad season at Tulane University. A team captain in 2024, he led the Tulane pitching staff in ERA with a 3.33 ERA in 51.0 IP. The 25-year-old from Morristown, NJ began his college career at the University of Virginia, where he played from 2019 to 2022. He was derailed by a UCL injury in 2022 before transferring to Tulane, where he pitched the following two seasons.

Jones is a 24-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers draft pick from Rutherford, NJ. He was selected in the 29th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Rutherford HS. He spent parts of three years with the Dodgers before landing in the Frontier league with the New Jersey Jackals (2023) and the Titans (2024). Breyln is the son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Jones, who played with the Rockies, Mets, Padres, and Red Sox from 1997-2004.

Billy Duby, the pitcher going from Oakland to Ottawa, signed with the Ballers as a first-time pro in November. He finished his final year of college at Belmont in 2024 with a 4.65 ERA in 22 appearances, all of them out of the bullpen. Duby is from Orinda, CA and pitched locally at Miramonte HS and Diablo Valley College.

This is the first trade of this offseason for the Ballers. Similarly, last year the team's first trade was also with the Ottawa Titans, in a move which brought OF Austin Davis to Oakland.

