Nuñez, Blue Wahoos Complete Comeback to Force Decisive Game Three

September 22, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Sean Reynolds celebrating comeback win

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Sean Reynolds celebrating comeback win(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - Trailing 5-0 with time running short to save their season, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos charged back in the late innings to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits 6-5 on Thursday night and force a winner-take-all Game Three.

Nasim Nuñez came through with the biggest hit of the night, hitting his first Double-A home run in the bottom of the eighth to put Pensacola ahead for good.

Eury Pérez allowed four runs over 3.0 innings as the Biscuits took an early lead for the second game in a row. Kameron Misner grounded an RBI triple into the right field corner and Kyle Manzardo lifted a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and an Alika Williams sacrifice fly was followed by a Brett Wisely RBI double in the second to put the Biscuits ahead 4-0.

Pérez was replaced by Patrick Monteverde in the fourth, and Jordan Qsar greeted him with a solo home run to extend Montgomery's lead to 5-0. But the lefty settled in, pitching into the eighth without any further damage to keep the game within reach.

Biscuits starter Sean Hunley allowed only an infield single over his first 5.0 innings, but finally cracked in the sixth as Davis Bradshaw hit an RBI double to get the Blue Wahoos on the board. Thomas Jones hit a two-run homer to draw the Blue Wahoos within a pair at 5-3.

In the seventh, the Blue Wahoos pounced on former teammate Josh Roberson to tie the game 5-5 on a two-out, two-run single from Bradshaw. Sean Reynolds (W, 1-0) stranded an inherited runner in the top of the eighth to preserve the tie.

Nuñez, who had hit only two home runs in his professional career, launched a solo blast over the right field wall against Chris Gau (L, 0-1) to give the Blue Wahoos their first lead of the night. Reynolds allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but coaxed a game-ending double play from Blake Hunt to close it out.

The Blue Wahoos will play the decisive Game Three of the Southern League Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Pensacola's Playlist 94.5 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.