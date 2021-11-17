Now Taking Center Stage...Lil Rockers Club Presented by Prevea Health

November 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have again partnered with Prevea Health to launch the Lil Rockers Club for the 2022 season. The Lil Rockers Club presented by Prevea Health is open to all children 12 years old and under and is $20 per child. ($141 value)

Each membership includes a Prevea Lil Rockers Club t-shirt, six (6) ticket vouchers, and exclusive membership card. The membership card can be used to get punches for six (6) bounce house wristbands, and an invite to a private post-game party and meal with the Rockers team on Sunday, July 31st.

To sign up to join the Lil Rockers Club presented by Prevea Health visit www.greenbayrockers.com.

New Rockers merchandise will be available for the first time in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park (2231 Holmgren Way) beginning on Tuesday, December 14th as part of a Cookies with Santa event in partnership with EatStreet. Fans will have a chance to partake in cookie decorating, meet and greet with Santa, purchase or renew ticket packages, and pick up all of your Rockers holiday gear from 4-7pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is slated to be released in late November. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

