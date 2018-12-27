North Shore Navigators Unveil First Two Players on 2019 Roster

LYNN, Mass. - Another summer of North Shore Navigators baseball drew a little bit closer on Thursday as Columbia University infielder Tyler MacGregor, a Peabody native, and pitcher Saajan May were officially unveiled as the first two members of the team's roster for the upcoming Futures Collegiate Baseball League season.

Director of Player Procurement Joe Gill made the announcement.

"Our 2019 roster includes a ton of Division 1 talent. We're excited to have Tyler and Saajan join us from a program that has provided us with some great local players in the past," said Gill. "Both are coming off impressive high school careers, and we look forward to watching them compete for an Ivy League championship and having them at Fraser Field this summer."

MacGregor headed down to New York City to begin his collegiate career after earning three letters at St. John's Prep. He earned MVP honors for the Eagles after hitting .330 with three home runs and 23 RBI last season. The two-time Catholic Conference All-Star was even better as a junior, posting a .424 average, four homers, 30 RBI, and 23 runs scored en route to being named a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and Salem News Player of the Year.

May completed his four-year career at Weston High School as the Dual County League MVP and a League All-Star in three consecutive seasons. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound righty posted a 1.11 ERA and tossed five complete games in 2018, including a 14-strikeout effort for Weston's first no-hitter in eight seasons. May also participated in the All-State Senior Game on the diamond and lettered in crew for one year.

Six of Beverly native coach Brett Boretti's Columbia players have previously worn the Navs uniform, including former Ivy League Player and Rookie of the Year Dario Pizzano. The Saugus native played for the Navs in 2010 and 2011, helping the team to a New England Collegiate Baseball League title in the former season. Pizzano is now a member of the New York Mets organization.

Stay tuned as the Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2019 season.

