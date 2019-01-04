North Shore Navigators Sign First-Ever Players from UMaine

LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators will welcome players from at least one New England program for the first time ever in 2019 as University of Maine pitcher Bobby Cliche and infielder Ben Terwilliger were both officially announced as members of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League club on Friday.

The Black Bear pair joins a pair of Columbia University freshmen - former St. John's Prep infielder Tyler MacGregor and pitcher Saajan May - on North Shore's roster for the upcoming season, as announced by Director of Player Procurement Joe Gill.

"It's exciting to bring on two players from a historic program like Maine for the first time in our history," said Gill. "Ben is a hitter with collegiate experience who will add some power to our lineup, while Bobby is a talented freshman arm looking to make his mark this season. We're excited to welcome them both to Navs Nation."

Cliche joins the Black Bear pitching staff as a freshman from Stratham, N.H., and Exeter High School. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-hander was named the SeacoastOnline.com Division 1 Player of the Year and earned First Team All-State honors from the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire at the conclusion of a senior season that began with him throwing consecutive no-hitters and ended on the mound as a two-time state champion. Cliche also earned All-State honors as a tight end in football and captained Exeter's basketball team.

Terwilliger totaled four RBI and three runs scored in 19 games as a freshman, hitting a double as well as his first collegiate home run against Boston College. The Elmira, N.Y., native went on to have a strong summer for the North Fork Ospreys of the Hamptons Collegiate League, hitting .226 with five doubles, a team-high six home runs, 21 RBI, and 13 walks. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound corner infielder graduated from Corning-Painted Post High School, where he also played soccer and basketball, competed in indoor track, and won two sectional badminton championships.

Although no Black Bear has ever worn a North Shore uniform, 10 players from Saint Joseph's College, three from both Southern Maine and Bates, and one from both Bowdoin and Colby have over the last eight summers.

Stay tuned as the Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2019 season. The team's home opener at Fraser Field is slated for Saturday, June 1.

