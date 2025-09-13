North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Evan Conway scored the only goal as North Carolina FC claimed a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at First Horizon Stadium after Locomotive was reduced to 10 players in the first half.







