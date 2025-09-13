North Carolina FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL) YouTube Video
Evan Conway scored the only goal as North Carolina FC claimed a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at First Horizon Stadium after Locomotive was reduced to 10 players in the first half.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Hosts Dallas Trinity FC in Battle of League's Top Two - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball Opens 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Academy Signings for 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Saturday Night Match - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.