Nobody Saw this Coming: Seattle SeaWolves vs Anthem RC: Week 8: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







After two straight losses, @seattleseawolvesrugby needed a response. They delivered at Starfire on Sunday.

Davy Coetzer. A full house. And a performance that changes everything.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 19, 2026

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