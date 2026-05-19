Nobody Saw this Coming: Seattle SeaWolves vs Anthem RC: Week 8: MLR 2026 Highlights
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
After two straight losses, @seattleseawolvesrugby needed a response. They delivered at Starfire on Sunday.
Davy Coetzer. A full house. And a performance that changes everything.
Major League Rugby Stories from May 19, 2026
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