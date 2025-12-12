NLL Wired: Week 1: San Diego at Ottawa

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Connor Kearnan has main character energy.

#NLLWIRED







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.