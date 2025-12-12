NLL Wired: Week 1: San Diego at Ottawa
Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Connor Kearnan has main character energy.
#NLLWIRED
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Lacrosse Fans Set to Mingle with the Mammoth December 20 at Sheraton Denver Downtown - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- San Diego Seals Ready to Rock "The Electric Factory" for Their Home Opener this Sunday Afternoon against Rochester
- Tre Leclaire Powers Seals with Five Goals as They Upend Ottawa 16-13 to Open the 2025-26 NLL Season
- Stop No. 1 on the San Diego Seals 2025-26 NLL Tour - A Visit to Ottawa to Open the Season against the Black Bears
- After 12 NLL Seasons, Seals Defenseman Cam Holding Announces his Retirement
- Seals Reel in Rising Stars Dustyn Birkhof, Andrew Dalton and Cameron Dunkerley, Along with a Conditional Second-Round Pick, in Trade with Ottawa