Nine 2024 Trash Pandas Among Non-Roster Invites to Angels Spring Training

February 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Angels announced that 26 non-roster players, including nine 2024 Rocket City Trash Pandas, were invited to 2025 Spring Training in Tempe, AZ.

Angels' top position player prospect Christian Moore headlines the group, after hitting .322 with five home runs in his rookie campaign over 25 games. Moore was selected eighth overall by the Angels in 2024 out of the University of Tennessee and was promoted to Rocket City on August 2. Moore was recently tabbed as the No. 68 prospect in baseball. The Trash Pandas will celebrate the young star during the opening homestand, with early arriving fans receiving a Christian Moore bobblehead on April 8.

Joining Moore in Tempe for major league camp are fellow position players Nelson Rada, David Mershon, Denzer Guzman, and Cole Fontenelle, and pitchers Michael Darrell-Hicks, José Fermin, George Klassen, and Camden Minacci.

Rada was the youngest player in the Southern League in 2024, playing most of the season at 18, six years younger than the average competition. The Venezuelan outfielder finished the season strong, batting .394 over 12 games in September.

Bryce Teodosio and Samy Natera, members of the 2023 Trash Panda squad, were also non-roster invites. There have been 36 Trash Pandas "Launched to the League" since 2021, including Teodosio and seven others making their MLB debuts in 2024.

Angels pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts on February 12, and the first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 17. The Angels will host the Seattle Mariners at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 22 to begin Cactus League play.

Full list of non-roster invitees:

LHP (2) RHP (10) CATCHERS (4) INFIELDERS (8) OUTFIELDERS (2)

Victor González Connor Brogdon Juan Flores Tim Anderson Nelson Rada

Samy Natera Chris Cortez Dario Laverde J.D. Davis Bryce Teodosio

Michael Darrell-Hicks Alberto Rios Cole Fontenelle

Ángel Felipe Sebastián Rivero Denzer Guzman

José Fermin Carter Kieboom

Austin Gordon David Mershon

Dakota Hudson Christian Moore

Ryan Johnson Yolmer Sánchez

George Klassen

Camden Minacci

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

