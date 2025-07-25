Newfoundland Regiment Announce Series of Key Front Office Hires

July 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club is proud to announce a series of additions to their business operations staff ahead of the 2025-26 season:

Jessica Hicks, Director of Finance

Kim Peters, Director of Corporate Partnerships

Brady Reid, Manager of Marketing and Communications

David Simms, Manager of Fan Experience and Broadcast

Kara Puddicombe, Manager of Ticket Sales

Jesse Sutton, Manager of Community and Grassroots Hockey

Michael Meaney, Sales and Content Coordinator

Hicks will oversee the team's financial operations and accounting duties. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant with previous experience as a manager in private enterprise with KPMG Hamilton where she worked with a group of sports and entertainment clients. She is excited to be back home to join this organization and contribute to the hockey community here in St. John's.

Peters joins the staff as Director of Corporate Partnerships, bringing over 20 years of experience in sports and media sales, most recently as Director of Corporate and Community Partnerships with the Newfoundland Growlers. She views Newfoundland Regiment hockey as a new chapter for the sport in our province with ambition to help grow the brand and bring exciting partnerships to life.

Reid will lead brand visibility, fan engagement and strengthening community ties through the team's marketing and communications efforts. He previously held the role of Marketing & Communications Coordinator with the Newfoundland Growlers as well as prior experience with the 2025 Canada Games and the HFX Wanderers.

Simms will focus on building a memorable experience for Regiment fans as the team begins its inaugural QMJHL season. He previously held the role of Associate Director, Game and Broadcast Operations with the Newfoundland Growlers and has also contributed to the marketing efforts of the 2025 Canada Games in St. John's, the St. John's Senior Caps, and the Town of Bay Roberts.

Puddicombe, who will oversee ticket services for the Regiment, has a decade of sales experience, most recently acting as the Manager of Sales and Fan Relations with the Newfoundland Growlers. Passionate for the sport and her home province, she's eager to help provide a high-level hockey product and the quality experience Newfoundland deserves.

Sutton brings a wealth of experience to the hockey club's grassroots and community programs. As a QMJHL alumni himself having played five years in the league, he has since worked as both a strength and conditioning coach and as a minor hockey coach. Inspired by the Fog Devils tenure in his hometown as a kid, Sutton is excited to play a part in motivating the next generation.

Meaney will support both the sales and content efforts of the team. Most recently the Marketing Coordinator for O'Neill Auto Group and a Content Creator with the Newfoundland Growlers, he looks forward to bringing Regiment hockey to the Mary Brown's Centre and its fans in this multi-faceted role.

These new additions are delighted to join Glenn Stanford, President and Ken O'Leary, Vice President of Business Operations to help round out the business operations staff.

The puck drops for the inaugural season of Regiment hockey on September 18 at the Mary Brown's Centre vs. the defending QMJHL Champion Moncton Wildcats. Secure your full-season or partial-season tickets now or join our single game ticket waitlist today.







