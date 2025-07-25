QMJHL Mourns the Loss of Diane Girard

July 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The QMJHL family mourns the loss of a great woman today following the passing of Diane Girard, who worked in the Chicoutimi Saguenéens' administrative office for over 35 years.

"It is a very difficult day and my heart is heavy like all my colleagues at the Commissioner's Office," said QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Jahnke. "I had the opportunity to work with Diane during each of my twenty years in the QMJHL and I can tell you that she is one of the kindest persons I have ever met; welcoming, warm and thoughtful. I can't recall anyone not having a big smile on their faces after her saying hello to them. Diane was also an extremely hard worker. A true pillar for the QMJHL and for the Saguenéens organization for more than 35 years. We will miss her enormously. On behalf of my colleagues, we offer our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones, her spouse Rénald, the Saguenéens organization and her co-workers, as well as the entire community of the greater Saguenay region."







