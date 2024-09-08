Newcomers Push Wilderness to Pre-Season Win

September 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Zach Homer scored twice and River Freeman posted a goal and an assist leading the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-2 triumph over the Austin Bruins Friday night in Cloquet.

After a scoreless first half of the contest, the two squads traded a pair of mid-2 nd period tallies. River Freeman opened the scoring for Minnesota, capitalizing on a breakaway after being sprung loose on a pass from Joey Sylvester. That goal came with 9:52 left in the frame.

Austin posted the equalizer 2:30 minutes later when Gustav Svantessen lit the lamp with 6:22 remaining.

The Wilderness regained the lead thanks to a power play tally from Owen Smith. The Maple Grove native's shot from the high slot with 1:25 left allowed Minnesota to take a 2-1 advantage into the 3 rd period.

Homer's two tallies came in the final frame. His first came 7:14 into the stanza after he received a centering pass in the slot from Drew Beasley. Freeman also assisted on the goal.

The Bruins came alive in the latter stages and made the score 3-2 after a goal from Ryan Lund with 3:13 left on the clock.

That was as close as Austin would get. The Wilderness staved off some late pressure and clinched the victory after Homer deposited the puck into an empty net with 0.6 left in the game for his 2 nd goal of the evening.

Veteran netminder Nick Erickson earned the victory, making 16 saves on 17 shots over two periods. He was relieved in the third period by newcomer Simon Zille who turned aside 3 of 4 Austin shots.

Andrew Dubin went the distance in goal for Austin, stopping 33 of 36 Wilderness shots.

Minnesota outshot the Bruins 37-21.

The two in-state rivals will close out a weekend home-and-home series Saturday night in Austin. Puck drop at Riverside Arena is set for 7:05 p.m.

