New York Sirens to Host Holiday Game on Sunday, December 22 against Minnesota

December 20, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens are excited to announce a special holiday celebration at this Sunday's game at 12:00 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Frost at Prudential Center. Embracing the spirit of giving, this festive event will bring the community together through meaningful initiatives that celebrate the season.

Details:

Teddy Bear Toss

Fans are encouraged to participate in hockey's beloved Teddy Bear Toss tradition by bringing new plush toys to toss onto the ice after the buzzer to end regulation. All collected toys will be donated to the Animal Welfare Association, spreading comfort and cheer to animals in need.

Food Drive

Throughout the game, the Sirens will be hosting a Food Drive to support Oasis in their mission to help families in need. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to contribute to this worthy cause. Collection bins will be available at the Prudential Center's main entrances.

Post-Event Plan:

All collected items will be delivered to the respective organizations following the game.

Media Opportunities:

Post-game interviews with players and coaches on the importance of the Holiday Game.

Photo and video opportunities of the Teddy Bear Toss and food drive collection.

For additional information or to confirm attendance, please contact newyorkmedia@thepwhl.com

For additional game and ticket details, please visit newyork.thepwhl.com.

