New York Sirens Sign First Overall Draft Pick Sarah Fillier

November 1, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced that the team has signed forward Sarah Fillier to a one-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Fillier was selected first overall by New York in the 2024 PWHL Draft.

We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Sarah Fillier to the New York Sirens family, said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. When Sarah steps on the ice, she brings an energy that ignites both her teammates and fans alike. Her game combines passion, excitement, growth, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Here's to an exciting new chapter with Sarah Fillier, ready to elevate the game and inspire those around her with the Sirens!

A native of Georgetown, ON, Fillier recently graduated from Princeton University where she was a three-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist. Fillier's 194 career points are the most by a Tiger since 1995. On the international stage, she is a 2022 Olympic gold medalist and represented Canada at the last four IIHF Women's World Championships, compiling three gold medals and one silver medal, and was named Best Forward and MVP of the 2023 tournament.

Playing in the PWHL will be a dream come true, and I cannot wait to make New York my home, said Fillier. I am excited to get on the ice with my teammates in front of the best fans in the league. I want to help elevate women's sport to new heights and make girls across the world realize their dreams of playing professional hockey are within reach.

Fillier is the fourth member of the Sirens draft class to sign with the team, joining Maja Nylén Persson, Noora Tulus, and Kayle Osborne. Fillier also joins 13 New York Sirens returnees under contract, including forwards Chloé Aurard, Alex Carpenter, Jade Downie-Landry, Jessie Eldridge, Élizabeth Giguère, Abby Roque and Jill Saulnier; defenders Jaime Bourbonnais, Brooke Hobson, Ella Shelton and Micah Zandee-Hart; and goaltenders Corinne Schroeder and Abbey Levy.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

Fans can see Fillier and the Sirens for the first time this season at Prudential Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18 against the Toronto Sceptres. Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Ticket Packages, Mini Packs, and Single-Game Tickets are available online.

