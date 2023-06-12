New York Mets Promote RHP Mike Vasil to Triple-A Syracuse

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce that RHP Mike Vasil has been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.

Vasil, MLB.com's eighth-ranked prospect in the Mets system, was just named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May. Vasil is third in all of Minor League Baseball with an 0.84 WHIP and second in the Eastern League holding opponents to a .187 batting average.

The 23-year-old right-hander was dominant last month over three starts as he allowed only one run over 21 innings, going at least six innings in each outing. He amazed Rumble Ponies fans on May 11th against Hartford at Mirabito Stadium, surrendering just one run over a career-high eight innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Vasil has an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 57-to-8 and a 10.06 K/9 mark.

The Boston native was selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Virginia. This was his first season at the Double-A level.

