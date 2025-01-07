New York Falls Short to Ottawa 3-2

January 7, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEWARK, NJ - The Ottawa Charge take their third consecutive win on the road with a 3-2 victory against the New York Sirens on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Emerance Maschmeyer recorded her fourth win of the season with a 21-save performance, tying her for most goaltender wins across the league. The Sirens started the game off strong with a first period goal from Ella Shelton, her first of the season, but the Charge were quick to respond with goals by Danielle Serdachny and Shiann Darkangelo to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes. Ottawa maintained their lead for the rest of the game, with Emily Clark scoring in the second period to make it 3-1. The Charge withstood a Sirens comeback bid when Maja Nylén Persson netted her first of the year in the final frame. For her first career start, Sirens goaltender Kayle Osborne stopped 34 of 37 shots faced. Ottawa's win streak continues despite their inability to score more than three goals in any game this season.

QUOTES

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on getting three straight wins on the road and finally coming home: "It's been a long time, but I'm really proud of our group. It can be hard to be on the road, but we stayed on the course. We've embraced it. We're thrilled about where we're at and obviously excited to get back to TD Place and play in front of our home crowd."

Goal scorer Danielle Serdachny on having Emerance Maschmeyer making 55 saves on 58 shots in the last two wins against the Sirens: "She helps us out a ton in the games we're not in as much. We always know we can trust her back there. It's been pretty unbelievable this year to see how much she has grown in the process as a goalie and as a leader in our locker room. She's a big voice in our room. Lots of girls look up to her. To see her do her thing every single game and keeping us in them has been incredible."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "There were some moments on the power play where I thought we did a nice job, but we stepped into a habit where we just play around the perimeter. They did a nice job getting into lanes and blocking some attempts, but I think, much like the rest of the game, I think there were moments of time for our urgency level needs to be there. That was evident on our powerplay for me and we just couldn't connect at times."

Sirens Goaltender Kayle Osborne on having the fanbase have her back during her debut: "It was a great experience; it wasn't the result we wanted by any means, but it was great and special to play in front of these fans at home. They did everything we could, but for us we just wanted a different result."

NOTABLES

Danielle Serdachny scored her second goal of the season, and first since the season opener on Nov. 30 against Montréal. The second overall pick now sits tied for second in team scoring and fourth in rookie scoring with five points (2G, 3A) in eight games.

Charge forwards Shiann Darkangelo and Emily Clark scored for the second straight game against New York. They join Tereza Vanišová as team leaders in goals on the season with three.

Ella Shelton's goal was her first of the season. The defender now has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) in her first three games in the Sirens lineup. Dating back to last season, she has points in seven straight games (4G, 7A).

Maja Nylén Persson's goal was the first of her PWHL career. She is now tied for the most points among rookie defenders with three (1G, 2A), alongside teammate Allyson Simpson, who recorded an assist in tonight's game. Simpson leads all PWHL rookie defenders with three assists.

Sirens top scorer Alex Carpenter was held off the scoresheet for the first time all season, ending her PWHL record seven-game point streak (5G, 5A).

Victoria Bach recorded an assist as her first point in a Charge uniform in her second game since being acquired in a trade from Toronto. The assist was her first in eight games overall.

Brianne Jenner recorded an assist for the second straight game against New York. The Charge captain now leads the team with four helpers in six games. She also led tonight's game with a career-high eight shots on goal.

Zoe Boyd recorded her first point of the season with an assist on Ottawa's third goal. The defender recorded three points in 16 games last season.

Micah Zandee-Hart and Chloe Aurard have both recorded points in back-to-back games for the Sirens. Zandee-Hart now sits third in the league in points among defenders with seven.

Noora Tulus recorded her first career assist and second point overall for the Sirens.

Sam Isbell made her season debut for the Charge and recorded 9:12 time on ice. She began the game paired on the blue line with veteran Jocelyne Larocque, who was skating in her second game of the season for Ottawa.

Ottawa's 37 shots on goal are the most the team has recorded in a game this season -- the Charge entered the game with an average of 25 shots on goal through seven games. This is only the second time all season that New York has been outshot by their opponents.

New York scored first for the fourth time in eight games, however this was the first time they did not record a win when scoring first.

Both of New York's goals were scored by defenders, giving the Sirens five goals this season from the blue line. They are now tied with Ottawa for the league-lead in the category.

The Sirens played their first game of the season without recording a penalty.

The Charge penalty kill improved to a perfect 8/8 against New York through two games this season. The Sirens continue to hold the second-best power play in the league at 24.1% and are 7/21 (33.3%) against all other teams except Ottawa.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 2 1 0 - 3

New York 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, New York, Shelton 1 (Tulus, Simpson), 4:35. 2, Ottawa, Serdachny 2 (Bach), 5:54. 3, Ottawa, Darkangelo 3 10:07. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-4, Ottawa, Clark 3 (Jenner, Boyd), 9:07. Penalties-Jenner Ott (interference), 4:52; Boyd Ott (hooking), 11:28; Boyd Ott (slashing), 16:00.

3rd Period-5, New York, Nylen Persson 1 (Zandee-Hart, Aurard), 6:05. Penalties-Hughes Ott (tripping), 0:21.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 12-14-11-37. New York 5-13-5-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 0; New York 0 / 4.

Goalies-Ottawa, Maschmeyer 4-2-0-1 (23 shots-21 saves). New York, Osborne 0-1-0-1 (37 shots-34 saves).

A-1,569

THREE STARS

1. Danielle Serdachny (OTT) 1G

2. Maja Nylén Persson (NY) 1G

3. Ashton Bell (OTT) 23:18 TOI

STANDINGS

Ottawa (4-0-1-3) - 13 PTS - 3rd Place

New York (3-1-1-3) - 12 PTS - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, January 11 vs. Boston at 2:00 p.m. ET

New York: Sunday, January 12 vs. Toronto at 12:00 p.m. ET

