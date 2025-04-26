New Mexico United vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Talen Maples scored from the penalty spot before Marlon Vargas added a late insurance goal as New Mexico United took a 2-0 victory against Union Omaha at Isotopes Park in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

