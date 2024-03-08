New Hillsboro Hops City-Owned Ballpark Fully Funded Thanks to Final $15 Million Approval from Oregon State Legislature

Hillsboro, Ore. - The last piece of the funding puzzle to secure the Hillsboro Hops' long-term future in Washington County was put in place last night when the Oregon State Legislature committed the final $15 million needed for a new city-owned ballpark. The announcement comes just days prior to the March 15 deadline imposed by Major League Baseball.

"This news means that the Hops are staying in Hillsboro with a new, year-round ballpark, where our community will all be able to gather for decades to come," said Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "On behalf of our team, I'd like to enthusiastically thank the Oregon Legislature, as well as our many business and community champions, and most importantly, our fans who raised their voices for the Hops. We are humbled by your support, and we can't wait to kick off another season together on April 5 and celebrate our shared future."

"This is a huge milestone for Hillsboro, Washington County, and all of Oregon," said Senator Janeen Sollman. "This team and this project represents so much more than baseball, and today my fellow legislators made an investment in our community that will echo for many, many years."

Funding from the Oregon State Legislature will be paired with $82 million in private funds, $18 million from the City of Hillsboro, $8 million from Washington County, and $2 million from Explore Tualatin Valley.

"This is a home run for the entire community," said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway. "The City of Hillsboro is excited to see the project moving forward and for the benefits the new ballpark will bring into our community for generations."

"We are incredibly grateful to our partners in Hillsboro, Washington County and Explore Tualatin Valley for their comprehensive support of this project," added Wombacher. "The Hops are also thrilled to see the Eugene Emeralds and Salem Baseball receive legislative support, and we look forward to the Governor signing these bills into law. These investments will further the vitality of our communities and create lifelong memories around Oregon's sports fields."

Construction on the Hops' new, city-owned ballpark is expected to break ground this summer, with a projected completion date prior to the 2026 season. Design-builder Mortenson will construct the ballpark, in collaboration with architects SRG Partnership and Populous.

Designed as a year-round outdoor entertainment venue, the facility will host 6,000 people for Hops games and up to 7,000 for concerts, festivals and community events, filling a much-needed gap for a mid-sized regional entertainment venue in Hillsboro.

More details about the new ballpark, upgraded fan experience, and additional equity, access and facility improvements will be shared this spring. For the latest, visit www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.

