Netusil Breaks 10-Year-Old Team Record in Weekend Split

Frantisek Netusil scored once in each game for the Minnesota Wilderness in its weekend home series vs. the Kenai River Brown Bears, breaking one team record while tying another.

Netusil deposited the game-winner in overtime in the series-opener Friday, leading the Wilderness to a 4-3 victory. On Saturday, the forward from Praha, Czechia, fired in Minnesota's lone goal in a 5-1 loss. The two goals give Netusil 24 on the season, allowing him to set a new franchise record for goals for a first-year player. The previous mark was set by Tyler Cline during the 2014-15 season.

With his marker Saturday, Netusil also tied the Wilderness single-season record for power play goals at 14, moving him even with Kevin Marx Norén from the 2022-23 campaign.

Minnesota next hosts the Wisconsin Windigo in the final two games of a 6-game home stand. That series will be Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1.

Friday: Minnesota 4, Kenai River 3 OT

A see-saw battle characterized Friday's game as each team scored once each period before going to overtime.

After Wes Berg gave Kenai the game's first lead with 8:03 left in the opening period, Zach Homer notched his 19th of the season on a breakaway to tie the game with just 40 seconds left.

Minnesota then carried that momentum into the 2nd period to take its first lead of the contest. Olle Karlsson fired in his 2nd of the season 3:14 into the frame to make the score 2-1.

The Brown Bears evened the score before the middle stanza was over thanks to a tally from Thomas Gunderson with 3:55 left.

Noah Dziver gave Minnesota the lead one more time in regulation with his 13 th of the campaign 4:17 into the third period. However, Kenai came back one more time when Colten Nestler scored with 6:32 remaining.

That led to overtime when Netusil ended the game with one minute remaining in the 5-minute extra frame when he converted on a two-on-one break with Lucas Jendek.

Netusil, Homer and Dziver each added an assist for a 2-point night. Jendek and Jakeb Lynch finished with two assists, while Luke Margenau posted one helper.

Nick Erickson was in the Wilderness net and turned aside 25 of 28 Brown Bear shots.

Owen Zenone suffered the loss making 24 saves on 28 shots.

The two squads each finished with 28 shots on goal.

On special teams, Minnesota went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kenai did not get awarded a power play opportunity.

Saturday: Kenai River 5, Wilderness 1

The Brown Bears broke open a close game in the third period with two goals during one 5-minute major power play and finished the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Netusil's lone goal came late in the 2 nd period. While on the power play, the rookie rifled in a one-timer from the left circle with 1 minute left in the middle frame to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Brown Bears.

Despite some intense pressure the Wilderness applied over much of the third period, no equalizer would come. Kenai then took advantage of a major penalty called on Sam Troutwine with 7:56 left in regulation. Michael Fiedorczuk and Will Esterbrooks lit the lamp just 33 seconds apart to expand the Brown Bear lead to three goals. Colten Nestler then scored on an empty net with 1:48 left to make it 5-1 in favor of Kenai River.

The Brown Bears also had goals from Koen Burkholder and Thomas Gunderson.

Lucas Jendek and Owen Smith assisted on Netusil's tally.

Kenai outshot the Wilderness, 42-27. Nick Erickson made 37 saves while facing 41 shots to take the loss in goal.

Mitchell McCusker was the winning goaltender, making 26 saves.

On the power play, Kenai went 3-for-7; Minnesota went 1-for-2.

