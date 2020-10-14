NCAA DIII College World Series Coming to Eastlake in 2024

(Eastlake, OH) - In conjunction with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC), the Lake County Captains are proud to announce that the Division III College Baseball World Series is coming to Eastlake. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has selected the Captains' ballpark to host the DIII Men's Baseball Championships from 2024-2026. The North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) will officially serve as the host member of the tournament.

The 2024 tournament will mark the first time ever that Northeast Ohio will host the DIII College Baseball World Series. Ohio has not been home to the event since 1987, when Marietta served as the host site. Marietta held the tournament from its inception in 1976 through 1987.

"We're thrilled to welcome the NCAA DIII Men's Baseball National Championships to our ballpark," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "This tournament will not only bring more high-quality baseball to our local fans, but it will also attract new business to our area. Hosting the DIII College Baseball World Series for three years means fans and families from around the country will travel to Eastlake, eat at our local restaurants and shop at our local stores. We're excited for what this means for our community and amazing local partners."

The DIII College Baseball World Series will be one of eight national championships coming to the Greater Cleveland Area between the fall of 2022 and 2026. Between 2021 and 2026, Northeast Ohio will host 11 NCAA championships.

"The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has done such a phenomenal job in advocating for Northeast Ohio to host the biggest and best sporting events in the country," said Yorko. "We're truly thankful for their efforts in helping us win this exciting bid and we're honored that the NCAA chose our park."

The NCAA's announcement also means the Captains will continue a tradition of Midwest League cities hosting the DIII College Baseball World Series. A member of the Class-A Midwest League has hosted the tournament every year dating back to 2000. Appleton, WI, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Class-A; Milwaukee Brewers), hosted the event from 2000-2018. Cedar Rapids, IA, home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Class-A; Minnesota Twins), hosted the tournament in 2019 and will continue to host the event through 2023.

