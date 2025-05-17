NBA Experienced Guard Collins Signs with Shooting Stars

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Saturday that they have signed Yuri Collins.

The 6-foot guard began his professional career in 2023 and averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1 steal in 26.1 minutes through 114 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League and the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. He made appearances with the Golden State Warriors in 2023 and 2024 during NBA Summer League.

The St. Louis native spent his four-year collegiate career at Saint Louis University where he averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.4 minutes through 116 games. He scored 1002 collegiate points and 878 assists. The Billikens star accumulated many accolades during his tenure with the school being named Atlantic-10 Player of the Week multiple times, making Atlantic 10 First-Team All-Conference and All-Defensive team selection.

Collins joins the list of 2025 signees as well as 2025 CEBL Draft picks David Walker, Koat Thomas and Samuel Wong.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday May 25 at CAA Centre against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Scarborough will then host the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for their home opener on Saturday June 7. Head to scarboroughshootingstars.ca for additional information on the team, tickets and schedule.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 17, 2025

NBA Experienced Guard Collins Signs with Shooting Stars - Scarborough Shooting Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.