Shooting Stars Re-Sign All-CEBL First-Team Guard Barber

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Saturday that they have re-signed 6-foot-2 guard Cat Barber.

The back-to-back ALL-CEBL First Team stand out averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes per game through 13 games with the Shooting Stars last season. The Virginia native made CEBL history multiple times becoming the second player in the league to reach 300 assists as well as to score 1000 regular season points. He made league history once again scoring 24 consecutive points on July 13 in a thrilling win against Edmonton.

The veteran pro has played in eight different countries and multiple leagues including the NBA and the NBA G League. Barber has averaged 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and one steal in 29.6 minutes per game through 396 career games. He is currently playing for Sporting CP of the Portugal-Liga Betclic League where he has averaged 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game through 16 games so far.

Barber ranks 17 in NC State history with 1516 career points and 8 in school history with 403 assists. The NC State alum was voted ACC Player of the Week three times, named 2016 First Team All-ACC by media and coaches and named NABC All-District First Team.

Barber will reunite with former teammates Donovan Williams, Hason Ward, Jaden Campbell and 2023 CEBL Championship teammate Danilo Djuricic.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday May 25 at CAA Centre against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Scarborough will then host the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for their home opener on Saturday June 7. Head to scarboroughshootingstars.ca for additional information on the team, tickets and schedule.







