Tonybet Becomes Official Online Sportsbook of the CEBL

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Saturday a groundbreaking partnership with Tonybet, which will see the Ontario licensed and regulated sportsbook become the Official Online Sportsbook of the CEBL.

As part of this landmark partnership, Tonybet has posted odds for the CEBL season opener at tonybet.ca. The first game of the CEBL's seventh season features the Battle of Alberta as the Calgary Surge take on the Edmonton Stingers at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11 at Edmonton Expo Centre.

Fans can watch the season-opening tip-off - and every CEBL regular season, playoff, and Championship Weekend game - live and free, thanks to Tonybet. CEBL+ will now be powered by Tonybet for the 2025 season, delivering free streaming access to Canadians for all 127 broadcasts throughout the year.

With 15 years in the market, Tonybet has established itself as one of the most trusted sportsbooks worldwide, committed to providing a safe, fair, and reliable betting experience for its players.

"Tonybet is a respected leader in the online sports betting space and a welcome addition to the CEBL's sponsorship family," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. "A main part of their commitment is providing free access to our existing and new fans to all 127 games this season on CEBL+, strengthening the league's visibility and accessibility to basketball fans all across the country."

Tonybet will also be delivering fans an immersive digital experience through the lens of some of Canada's most recognizable social figures. They will be dropping social and digital content throughout the season, including the CEBL's weekly digital sportsbook content series, Pick n' Roll.

"Enabled by this partnership, we intend to bring an unparalleled streaming experience for free. Being a big fan myself, basketball is, easily, a very hype sport, and we're happy that our partnership with CEBL brings it closer to every fan living in Canada," said Dmitry Arabuli, CEO of Tonybet.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets, flex packs and single-game tickets are now available league wide. Ticket information for all CEBL games can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

